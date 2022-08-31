Salt Lake Blanks El Paso

The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their six-game homestand with a 9-0 loss to the Salt Lake Bees Tuesday night. It was the fourth time this season El Paso was shut out.

Bees starter Davis Daniel pitched a season-high seven innings and allowed only two singles. Daniel has thrown 12 innings this season against the Chihuahuas and has allowed only one run. Chihuahuas starter Matt Waldron allowed only one run in five innings and has pitched five innings and allowed one run or less in two of his last three appearances.

San Diego Padres relievers Tayler Scott and Pierce Johnson both pitched on MLB injury rehab for El Paso Tuesday. The nine-run loss matched the Chihuahuas' biggest margin of defeat this season. The Chihuahuas have lost four consecutive games.

Team Records: Salt Lake (58-66), El Paso (66-57)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake LHP Adam Seminaris (1-3, 6.75) vs. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (0-1, 3.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

