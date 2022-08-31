Space Cowboys to Host Astros for Exhibition at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the Houston Astros for a Spring Training exhibition on March 27 at Constellation Field, as Major League Baseball announced its 2023 Spring Training schedule Wednesday.

The exhibition will serve as one of the marquee events in the City of Sugar Land's history, with the Astros making their first ever playing appearance of any kind in Sugar Land. It will also be the first ever playing appearance from a Major League Baseball club of any kind in Sugar Land. The two teams will meet for another exhibition on March 28 at Minute Maid Park.

Tickets to the exhibition game are currently available only to those purchasing a 2023 Space Cowboys full-season or half-season membership.

Fans can head to slspacecowboys.com/tickets to secure their membership today, with full-season packages starting at just over $700. Fans can also email sugarlandtickets@astros.com or call the Regions Bank Ticket Office at 281-240-4487 for more information.

Full-season members have access to numerous perks and exclusive events, including:

Best seats and lowest pricing for every game at Constellation Field for the 2023 season

Priority to purchasing postseason tickets

Early entry and exclusive full-season member gate

Full-season member exclusive events, including meet-and-greets with the Space Cowboys players and staff, giveaways, batting practice and more

Exclusive access to presales for Space Cowboys games and events

A 15-percent discount at the Galaxy Gifts Space Cowboys team store

Dedicated account manager

Constellation Field seating areas that are available for full-season memberships include the Regions Bank Club, Imperial Box, Impact Networking Deck, Home Plate Box, Dugout Box, Field Box and Hot Corner. The 2023 season will be the Space Cowboys' third as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Astros stars Lance McCullers Jr., Alex Bregman and Framber Valdez have all appeared in Sugar Land as part of MLB Rehab Assignments. Future Astros stars in Hunter Brown, Pedro León and Korey Lee have called Sugar Land their home for the last two seasons.

The 2023 season will again feature one-of-a-kind giveaways such as Space Cowboys and Astros themed bobbleheads, jerseys and more.

