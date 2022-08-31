Dodgers Win Series Opener

Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six runs before making an out and James Outman hit for the cycle for the second time in four games as the Dodgers won their series opener over the Round Rock Express, 17-8, Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. In the first inning, the Dodgers (72-52) loaded the bases with none out before Michael Busch hit a two-run single, and after the bases were reloaded two batters later, Jason Martin hit a grand slam to make it 6-0. Four more runs scored in the second inning with a RBI single by Busch and three-run homer by Outman. A Devin Mann RBI single pushed the lead to 11-0 in the third inning. The Express (67-57) hit two homers in the bottom of the third inning to cut the lead to 11-4. Outman tripled and scored on a Martin single in the sixth inning before Josh Smith hit a three-run homer for Round Rock to make it 12-7. The Dodgers scored on RBI hits by Mann and Edwin Ríos in the seventh inning. Leading, 14-8, the Dodgers score three more times in the ninth inning, including a two-run single by Outman to complete the cycle.

Of Note: -James Outman hit for the second for the second time in four games. He went 4-for-4 with two walks, reaching base in all six of his plate appearances. Outman walked in the first inning, hit a three-run homer in the second inning, doubled in the fourth inning and tripled in the sixth inning. He drew another walk in the eighth inning and was due up seventh entering the ninth inning. The Express committed an error to begin the ninth inning and with two outs, Michael Busch walked to give Outman one more chance. Outman lined a two-run single to left field on the first pitch to complete the cycle. Prior to Outman's cycle Friday, no Oklahoma City player had hit for the cycle since 2011.

-Outman continued his scorching hot run at the plate, and over his last seven games, Outman is 16-for-25 with 13 extra-base hits and 19 RBI. The reigning PCL Player of the Week has collected 10 extra-base hits in his last 19 plate appearances. He drove in five runs Tuesday, giving him his fifth game of five or more RBI in just 32 games since joining OKC. He also had tallied at least five RBI in three times in his last six games.

-With Tuesday's victory, the Dodgers won a fourth straight game and won for the fifth time in six games. They now lead the PCL East Division by 5.0 games ahead of second-place Round Rock and 5.5 games ahead of third-place El Paso.

-The Dodgers scored at least 13 runs for the second straight game and have totaled 30 runs over the last two games. They also reached at least 13 runs for the third time in six games and fourth time in nine games. The Dodgers scored at least 17 runs for the third time this season with all three instances against Round Rock. They scored 19 runs May 12 at Round Rock and 20 runs Aug. 14 at home.

-The six runs scored by the Dodgers in the first inning marked the fifth time in the last six games and sixth time in the last nine games the Dodgers' offense had an inning with five or more runs. It marked the team's highest scoring first inning of the season.

-The Dodgers notched 17 hits, collecting at least 16 hits for the third time in nine games and at least 17 hits for the sixth time this season. Seven of the 17 hits went for extra bases, and the Dodgers now have 15 extra-base hits over the last two games and 27 extra-base hits over the last four games. Seven players had multi-hit games, with Outman's four hits leading all players and Devin Mann picking up his first three-hit game since joining OKC earlier this month. Five players had multi-RBI games, as Outman and Jason Martin each had five apiece. Six players scored at least two runs, with Outman, Mann and Drew Avans each scoring three times.

-Jason Martin connected on a grand slam in the first inning and finished Tuesday 2-for-6 with five RBI, tying his season high. Martin moved into the league lead with both 29 home runs and 99 RBI. He is now just one of five players during OKC's Bricktown Era (since 1998) with at least 29 home runs in one season and just one of four players to ever collect at least 99 RBI...The grand slam was his first of the season and the team's sixth of the season...Martin also extended his season-best on-base streak to 20 games.

-Miguel Vargas walked in his two plate appearances before exiting the game in the second inning, scoring one run. His current hitting streak remains at 14 games - the longest active hitting streak in the PCL - and during the streak, Vargas is 20-for-46 (.435) with 10 RBI, nine extra-base hits, 16 walks and 16 runs scored.

-All three players currently with OKC on Major League Rehab Assignment pitched an inning Tuesday. Victor González allowed three runs on two hits, including a three-run homer, during the sixth inning. He finished with one walk and one strikeout. Tommy Kahnle pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Blake Treinen covered the eighth inning and allowed one run and two hits while recording three strikeouts.

-The start of Tuesday's game was delayed by 56 minutes, marking the second consecutive game to have a weather delay.

