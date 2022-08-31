2022 Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner & Golf Tournament Announced

August 31, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Nolan Ryan Foundation announced the dates for the 2022 Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner & Golf Tournament. The dinner will take place on October 23 at Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center, while the golf tournament will be held on October 24. The location of the tournament will be provided upon registration.

Hall of Famers, Joe Torre and Nolan Ryan will be in attendance for this intimate, once-in-a-lifetime dinner. Torre and Ryan will sit down with Round Rock Express CEO, Reid Ryan, for a short program as they discuss their Hall of Fame careers with the crowd. To register for a table or become a sponsor, click here.

"The Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner & Golf Tournament is a major driver for the scholarships and grants we award each year," said Mary Conley Thompson, Manager of the Nolan Ryan Foundation. "With this year's event at Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center, we are looking forward to our biggest year yet."

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Nolan Ryan Foundation scholarship and community grant programs. The Nolan Ryan Foundation's mission is to provide resources for youth, education, and community development in the Central Texas area. In the last year, the Nolan Ryan Foundation has given approximately $250,000 in scholarships and community grants.

The Nolan Ryan Foundation began in 1990 in Alvin, Texas and relocated to Round Rock in 2017. The foundation became the non-profit arm of the Round Rock Express. Nolan Ryan, Reid and Reese Ryan, along with Don, Bret and Brad Sanders make up the ownership group of the Express.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.