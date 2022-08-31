Daniel Leads Bees to Lopsided Shutout of Chihuahuas

August 31, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Three Salt Lake pitchers combined to throw a four hit shutout, as the Bees blanked the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-0 on Tuesday night. Starter Davis Daniel (5-6) went a season high seven innings and allowed just two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Rob Zastryzny and Elvis Peguero each tossed a scoreless inning to help record the Salt Lake pitching staff's sixth shutout of the season.

The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the first, as Jake Palomaki singled, took third on a single by Kean Wong and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Gatewood. They would break the game open in the sixth, as they scored five runs after there were two outs and no one on base. Orlando Martinez started the scoring with his fourth home run of the season. Jose Gomez followed with a double and came home on a single by Torii Hunter, Jr. single to right field. After a Palomaki single, Kean Wong reached on a questionable error that scored Hunter and then Dillon Thomas closed out the inning with a two run double.

The Bees would add three more runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Wong, a double play and a run scoring single by Gatewood.

Hunter, Palomaki and Martinez each had three hits to lead Salt Lake's sixteen hit attack.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.