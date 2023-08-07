Saints Two Week Homestand Full of Promotional Surprises from August 8-20

August 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Two weeks. 14 games over 15 days. The St. Paul Saints would like to present their case for some Hall of Fame promotions. They, of course, will be unusual and probably make you say,"UGH." You don't need to be a Super Hero to partake in our fun, but you'll feel secure knowing one of the greats to ever wear a Saints uniform will be in attendance. It's two weeks of laughs, surprises, and fun during the Saints August 8-20 Homestand.

Tuesday, August 8 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:07 p.m. - Case #8082023, St. Paul vs. Louisville presented by Keller, Woods & Thompson

All rise for the honorable judge Chef. Today we present the case of the stolen baseball with the plaintiff, The Coach and the Defendant, Paula Bunyan. The bailiff, Social Media Butterfly, will make sure things don't get out of hand. We combine the law and baseball presented by Keller, Woods, and Thompson. Whether it's free agency, arbitration, or antitrust exemptions, the law and baseball cross over more than the average fan realizes. Of course, the ultimate judges are the umpires on the field. There will be no objections to the fun you will have, so put on your robes, raise your right hands and repeat after us, "We swear we'll enjoy this promotion, the whole promotion, and nothing, but the this whole promotion." There will be no overruling you on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 9 vs. Louisville Bats, 1:07 p.m. - Day Game

We'll be throwin' minimal shade at this day game...because we have none. The last time we had a weekday afternoon game the temps were in the 90s. Be prepared just in case the thermometer reaches scorching for this one. Make sure to stay hydrated. Use cold washrags on your neck or wrists. Sorry everyone but limit your alcohol intake. We have a few shaded areas, so feel free to hang out under those to stay cool. Check out some of the cooler places in the state on our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, August 10 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Women In Sports Night plus an Ice Cream Sandwich Giveaway on National Ice Cream Day presented by Thelma's Ice Treats

Ila Borders was the first woman to pitch in a men's Minor League game when she did it with the Saints on May 31, 1997. Thus began the platform that the organization held onto two and a half decades later. Championing women in sports has been a Saints cause for as long as the organization has been around. The Saints will celebrate not just women on the field, but in the front office and across the sports landscape. A pre-game panel, from 5:45-6:30, hosted by FOX9's Hannah Flood, will include Erica McKenzie of the Minnesota Wild, Christy Grady-Murray of SportsDigita, Laura Brown of the Minnesota Vixen, and Andréa Carroll Franck of the Minnesota Aurora. Share in a delectable treat on National Ice Cream Day presented by Thelma's Ice Treats. Get them at the ballpark before their gone. Feel free to buy our wonderful women in sports a cold one and pick their brains on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, August 11 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Roland Hemond Scouts Hall of Fame Night Honoring Harvey Keunn III presented by Killebrew Root Beer. Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring the music of our favorite World Cup Hits

The men and women that traverse the world trying to find the next best thing are often overlooked. Not here with the St. Paul Saints where we've been honoring these talent evaluators for more than a decade. On this night we induct our newest person into the Roland Hemond Scouts Hall of Fame as we honor Harvey Keunn III presented by Killebrew Root Beer. Kuenn III grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is the son of former Major League manager, Harvey Kuenn Jr. Kuenn III was selected by the Montral Expos in the 20th round of the 1977 draft out of Central High School in Milwaukee. He played two seasons in the Expos organization from 1977-78. Kuenn Jr. became an area scout with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1990 and spent three decades with the organization. He was responsible for the Midwest, scouting the following states: Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring the music of our favorite World Cup Hits, sans anything with a vuvuzela in it.

Saturday, August 12 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Darryl Strawberry Jersey Retirement

The stories of Darryl Strawberry in a St. Paul Saints uniform are those of lore. Home runs he hit grow further as time passes on. The number of people that packed Midway Stadium, and road ballparks, are said to be in the hundreds of thousands a night. What definitely is true, however, is the impact Strawberry had on the Saints in 29 games he played for the organization in 1996. It's because of the incredible numbers and the influence he had on the community that the Saints are retiring his number 17, becoming the fourth jersey retirement in franchise history. Strawberry hit a robust .435 with 18 homers and 39 RBI in only 29 games before signing with the New York Yankees and win a World Series. Strawberry joins Wayne "Twig" Terwilliger (#5), Kevin Millar (#15), and George Tsamis (#22), as those that have donned a Saints uniform and had their number retired. The first 1,500 people in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Darryl Strawberry pennant print. For just $25 you can get a unique ticket package that has an outfield reserved ticket and a Darryl Strawberry t-shirt with his number 17 in the middle, his name curved around the top of the number and "Forever A Saint" curved below the number. That won't be the only person we honor today as we pay tribute to the men most responsible for the Saints organization: Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck, Bill Murray, and Van Schley. For more than 30 years, under the direction of these men, the organization was the blueprint for how Minor League Baseball teams operated focusing on the fan experience, introducing unique promotions, and emphasizing community involvement. It's only fitting we honor these icons on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, August 13 vs. Louisville Bats, 2:07 p.m. - Art In The Park With A Saints Poster Giveaway (1,500)

Artists to the left of us. Artists to the right of us. All around CHS Field the Lowertown area is filled with some of the most talented artists in the state. The Saints have honored the artists of Minnesota since day one of CHS Field back in 2015. While it's a daily occurrence, we decided to do one big blowout with Art In the Park and a unique poster giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. The poster is the same cover art used on the 2023 pocket schedule. The Saints are one of, if not the only Minor League team in the country with an art curator on staff. The Andy Nelson Art Gallery is filled daily during the season with incredible artists that showcase their amazing skills. Take advantage of the $30 ticket package that gets you an outfield reserved ticket, a poster print of the brand new "Home of the St. Paul Saints" painting, plus a meet and greet with the nationally-acclaimed local artist himself, Michael Birawer. Go to saints-groups.com and enter the password: Birawer. Bring out the family on this Cub Family Sunday.

Tuesday, August 15 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:07 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión presented by La Doña Cervecería featuring Latin cuisine

The game of baseball has always been rich with Latin talent, and currently more than one-fourth of Major League ballplayers come from Latin countries. The St. Paul Saints honor the rich history of the Latin community in Minnesota and baseball during the final Copa de la Diversión. Copa de la Diversión or, "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Saints will become Santos de San Pablo and wear specialty uniforms with a unique new logo. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of their mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The Saints will wear light blue jersey's with "Santos de San Pablo" across the chest. Want to get your hands on these amazing uniforms? Fans will have a chance to bid on the Copa jersey's during the game via the livesource app. Head directly to your favorite Latin country on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 16 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - The Nine, Jimmy Lee Awards presented by St. Paul College (Minnesota State)

In the second installment of The Nine, it's the second year of the Jimmy Lee Award honoring the outstanding umpires in the Twin Cities presented by Saint Paul College (Minnesota State). Baseball and softball umpires will be nominated in five different categories: Lifetime Achievement in Umpiring, Most Dedicated Umpire, Rookie Umpire of the Year, Young Umpire of the Year, and Most Improved Umpire. Jim "Jimmy" Lee was born in Vicksburg, Virginia and moved to St. Paul when he was 23 and got a job with a downtown bank. He was involved in sports and played on the Uptown Sanitary Shop and the Twin Cities Colored Gophers, two of the most renowned Black baseball teams at the time. He became a local referee in both football and basketball and an umpire in baseball, considered by many the greatest official in the area at all three sports. He was the first black baseball umpire in the Big 10. He wrote columns for the Minneapolis Spokesman for over a decade. Lee was inducted into the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame (1972), the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame (1982) and posthumously into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame in 2013. See all the places Jimmy Lee was influential during our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, August 17 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - We Put the UGH in Laugh with Two Strikes and No Balls t-shirt giveaway (1,500)

A fan at a baseball game wondered why the ball kept getting bigger and bigger. Then it hit him. Which baseball player loved fireplaces? Mickey Mantle. What did the baseball glove say to the ball? Catch ya later. For 30 seasons we've done our very best to entertain you, but we also know some of what we do makes you roll your eyes. Our incredible Masters of Ceremony: Lee Adams, Rita Boersma, and Nicholas Lehman, along with the amazing ushertainers, throw in a little bit of improv and some scripted jokes on a nightly basis. Most of the time, they're spot on, but other times they put the UGH in LAUGH. Be prepared for the latter tonight. You won't go home empty handed as the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt with Adams' famous saying "The Batter Has Two Strikes and No Balls." An adult beverage may make our jokes a little more palatable, so this Thirsty Thursday, featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers, is perfect for the night.

Friday, August 18 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music of a weird man who puts the AL in "unusual" plus LED Lightbulb Giveaway (all fans)

It's time for us to throw a Polka Party, but it might be Even Worse if we decide to Dare To Be Stupid. It's Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music of a weird man who puts the AL in "unusual." Make sure you head to our fabulous concession stands and if you see food you like, Eat It. It's better than being Trapped in the Drive-Thru. Saints games are best in a group, but don't take your car make sure Another One Rides the Bus. The Saga Begins as you enter the Fun Zone. Following the game everyone will receive an LED lightbulb upon exiting the ballpark.

Saturday, August 19 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - Securian Financial Night

Securian Financial understands the value of being there for the moments that matter and not just in baseball. They offer insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give you the confidence to enjoy the here and now, so you can make every moment count. Help us welcome our longtime friends during Securian Financial Night at the ballpark. They will help you save enough money in retirement, so that you're not just dream about it, but you can take that tropical trip on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, August 20 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - Marvel's Super Hero Day sponsored by Northwest Minnesota Foundation, plus 2023 team card set giveaway presented by SPIRE Credit Union (1,500)

His alter ego, Peter Parker, has an IQ of 250. He can bench press 10 tons and has a top speed of 200 miles per hour. His parents were spies and died in a plane crash before Peter went to live with his Aunt May and Uncle Ben. During our Marvel's Super Hero Day, sponsored by Northwest Minnesota Foundation, we welcome the one and only Spider-Man. He can use his spider-sense and reflexes to dodge automatic fire and his web dissolves in an hour and yet is strong enough to hold the Hulk. You can take our superheroes home with you as the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Saints team card set giveaway presented by SPIRE Credit Union. Wrap it all up on a Cub Family Sunday as kids run the bases following the game.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 3) is an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.