Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Night on September 23

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Grizzlies are taking over AutoZone Park on Saturday, Sept. 23 for Grizzlies Night, presented by Ghost River Brewery and Supply Chain Solutions, as the Memphis Redbirds take on the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) at 6:05 p.m. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a baseball jersey, themed after the Grizzlies 22-23 City Connect uniform, and features the number 22 on the back. Fitting as the Grizzlies' No. 22 Desmond Bane will be in attendance for a special appearance during the night!*

"Grizzlies Night is always one of the highlights on our schedule," Craig Unger, Redbirds President said, "As the Grizzlies get ready to tip off their season, we are excited to celebrate with Grizz Nation."

Fans can enjoy performances from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and Line01 before and during the game.

Stay tuned for a special ticket package that includes a ticket to Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park and the Grizzlies Opening Night (date TBD). For tickets or more information on the night, visit memphisredbirds.com/grizzlies or call 901-721-6000.

*Details are subject to change.

