Edwards Takes Home Second Player of the Week Honor of Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder/outfielder Xavier Edwards has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week of July 31-August 6, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Edwards also won the award for the week of July 3-9.

Edwards reached base multiple times in all six games he played in, collecting five multi-hit games. His six-hit contest on August 5 was the most in a single game for any Jacksonville hitter since at least 2005, and the third for a Triple-A hitter in 2023. In total, Edwards batted 18-for-26 (.692/.742/.962/1.704) with one double, two home runs, nine RBIs, five walks and seven runs scored.

On the season, Edwards currently leads all of Minor League Baseball in batting average (.373). He also ranks fourth the International League in in on-base percentage (.441), fifth in hits (114), seventh in stolen bases (29), eighth in runs scored (69), 13th in OPS (.925) and 23rd in slugging (.484).

A native of Coconut Creek, Fla., Edwards made his major league debut on May 2 for the Miami Marlins. He enjoyed two stints in the majors, batting 8-for-21 (.381) with one double, two RBIs and four runs scored in nine games.

The 23-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on May 30. In the 50 games he has played since with the Jumbo Shrimp, Edwards is hitting 84-for-211 (.398/.446/.526/.972) with seven doubles, one triple, six homers, 35 RBIs, 20 walks, 45 runs scored and 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts.

Originally selected by the San Diego Padres with the 38th overall selection in the 2018 draft, Edwards was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays on December 6, 2019 as part of the package for outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder Jake Cronenworth. The Rays traded Edwards and right-handed pitcher J.T. Chargois to the Marlins on November 22, 2022 for right-handers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez.

Right-hander Jeff Lindgren has also earned a weekly honor in 2023, as he was the circuit's Pitcher of the Week for June 5-11.

