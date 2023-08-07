Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium: Saturday, September 16

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will hold their 8th Annual Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 16th. The Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest is presented by the Nave Law Firm and will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for general admission with tickets for $35 per person. Early Admission tickets are also available for beer-lovers that want an extra hour of sampling and special beers. Doors will open at 12 p.m. for early admission ticket holders, tickets are $50 per person. Tickets for Designated Drivers are just $10. Designated drivers will receive complimentary Coca-Cola fountain beverages during the event.

The festival will feature over 40 different breweries and between 80 and 100 different Craft Beers and Ciders available as well as spirits from local distilleries, Jim Beam, Makers Mark, 1911, and Saranac craft cocktails. The Stadium will feature Craft Beers across the entire Stadium from the 315 Bullpen Bar, throughout the main concourse, and out to the Salt City Deck. In addition to the beer, there will be spirit sampling on the Rocky's Cigars Spirit and Cigar Deck.

The Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest will feature live music on field with Irv Lyons Jr. and the Light. A live DJ will be on the 315 Bullpen Bar, and Sam Vechio will be playing acoustic on the Rocky's Cigars Spirit and Cigar Deck on the Salt City Deck in right field.

Many breweries will have representatives available at pouring stations to talk with the guests about brewing and their beers. Real, actual brewers at the fest include: Big Ditch, Saranac, Single Cut, Other Half, Middle Ages, Meier's Creek, Aurora, Bullfinch, Rise Form, Eastwood, Buried Acorn, UBL and many more. A full list of participating breweries is building and available at https://www.amazingbeerfest.com/.

"This has grown into a real beer festival for everyone," said Jason Smorol, event organizer for the Syracuse Mets. "We have a ton of real beer people pouring at the tables and carts so hard-core beer lovers can get in-depth information about the beers they are drinking. The casual craft curious beer drinker can sample a wide variety and learn about what they like and what they don't. Like the Syracuse Mets, we make this the most affordable, highest quality, beer festival to make it an easy, fun, affordable day."

The event is rain or shine as the concourse is completely covered, and the Metropolitan Club will be used in the event of rain.

All attendees must be 21 years or older to attend, no infants or toddlers will be allowed entry.

Food will be available for purchase during Beer Fest from local vendors. Soft Pretzels with Beer Cheese as well as Beer Cheese Nachos and a variety of sausages will be available from the Stadium's concession partner Oak View Group.

Tickets for the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or anytime online at https://www.amazingbeerfest.com/.

