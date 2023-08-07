Bark in the Park, Bull Sharks Night and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Homestand

August 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back for their tenth homestand of 2023 with a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple Affiliate of the St Louis Cardinals. The exciting week includes Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday and Small Business Night (August 8), Kids Eat Free Wednesday and Back to School Night with Educator Appreciation Night (August 9), Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka with Dollar Dog Night and Old Bull Jerseys (August 10), Bull Sharks Night with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (August 11), Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (August 12), and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (August 13).

Tuesday, August 8th vs Memphis (6:35pm) - Presented by Proforma Promographix

Tacos & Tallboys: Swing by the DBAP for $2 tacos and $5 select 16 ounce tallboy canned beers!

Small Business Night: Help us recognize the small businesses of our community!

Wednesday, August 9th vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Back to School Night: The Bulls will recognize educators and celebrate the 2023-2024 school year!

Thursday, August 10th vs Memphis (6:35pm) - presented by Hollywood Feed

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka: Our paw-pular Bark in the Park nights presented by Tito's Vodka are back for 2023! Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm.

Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

Old Bull Jerseys: The Bulls' players and coaches are playing in specialty jerseys!

Friday, August 11th vs Memphis (6:35pm) - presented by Mako Medical

Bull Sharks Night: They're back!! The Bulls will play as the Bull Sharks Friday evening.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Saturday, August 12th vs Memphis (6:35pm)- presented by EmergeOrtho

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Sunday, August 13th vs Memphis (5:05pm) - Presented by Coastal Credit Union

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Following this six-game series, the Bulls will continue their 12-game homestand by starting a six-game set against the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, August 15.

Tickets for all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2023

Bark in the Park, Bull Sharks Night and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Homestand - Durham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.