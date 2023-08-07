Red Wings Homestand Highlights

August 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies), beginning on Tuesday, August 8th.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHILLIES) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, presented by M&T Bank.

IRISH NIGHT: The team will wear green shamrock-themed jerseys, plus special pre-game entertainment.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans 21+ will receive a Bud Light x Red Wings t-shirt, courtesy of Bud Light.

BARK IN THE PARK:Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA ticket and your pups are free, courtesy of Lollypop Farm.

GOLF NIGHT:Stay after the game for a closest-to-the-pin challenge with prizes including a complimentary entry into a remaining RDGA 2-Person Event on the RDGA Schedule for the winner and his/her partner - $225 value - for first place. 2nd place - an RDGA 'Gift Pack' which includes an RDGA shirt, water bottle, towel, etc . - $100 value - 3rd place - one dozen RDGA logoed OnCore Golf Balls - $50 value - courtesy of the RDGA.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

NEW PLATES JERSEY: We will be wearing a newly designed Rochester Plates jersey! Watch reveal video HERE.

MILO THE BAT DOG BASEBALL CARD GIVEAWAY #3: The third of four in the Milo the Bat Dog Baseball card set will be given away to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Flower City Group.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, courtesy of Caktus AI.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES:The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday, donning the mustard yellow and hamburger brown threads. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Phat Kats, presented by Genesee Brewing Company.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT: Our second Marvel Theme Night of the season! Featuring special Marvel merch in the Team Store, a Marvel Giveaway, and Special Marvel hats and jerseys for the team. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game!

IRON MAN BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Red Wings x Marvel bobblehead of Iron Man, courtesy of West Herr Auto Group.

FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, presented by Toyota.

C.A.P. NIGHT: Online autographed cap auction to benefit C.A.P. (Children Awaiting Parents). Each player and coach will sign a non-game-worn Plates cap for week-long bidding at MiLBAuctions.com (beginning Tuesday at 6 pm). C.A.P. will have other auction items available for in-stadium bidding only, including an opportunity to throw out a ceremonial 1st pitch at a future Red Wings game, courtesy of Children Awaiting Parents.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

HOCKEY NIGHT: We will be wearing a special Red Wings Hockey Night jersey that will be auctioned off after the game.

RICK JEANNERET APPEARANCE: Legendary Buffalo Sabres broadcaster will be here! Meet & Greet/Autograph signing from 5:30 pm-6:20 pm and 6:55 pm-7:30 pm. Autograph tickets will be available for $20 each.

PIRATE HAT GIVEAWAY AND 500,000TH TOY GIVEAWAY: Join the Pirate Toy Fund in celebrating half a million toys given away, in a pre-game ceremony. Free family fun fest outside the ballpark starting at 5 pm with pony rides, bounce house, face painting by Arlene's Costumes, and balloon magic from Rosco the Clown. Free pirate hats for the first 1000 kids.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SUNDAY, JULY 13 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY (PHI) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

DINO DAY: The dinosaurs are returning to the ballpark! Animatronic, riding, blow-up dinosaurs, and more will be in attendance on Dino Day, courtesy of Nissan.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

DUNKIN' MYSTERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY: The first 750 fans 18+ will receive a Dunkin' Gift Card, courtesy of Dunkin'.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

INNOVATIVE FIELD POLICIES

BAG POLICY

Below is the bag policy that will be enforced for all events at Innovative Field. The following bag policies are aimed to ensure the safety and security of all fans. Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be granted entry into the ballpark. Patrons without bags may access a designated expedited entry line. Fans are permitted one clear bag (not to exceed 16"x16"x8") and a non-clear bag that is 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller. The following bags are prohibited: backpacks, briefcases, non-transparent or oversized fanny packs, luggage, computer bags/cases, camera bags, and binocular bags. Exceptions apply to medical equipment/supply bags and diaper bags. Security will be present at all Innovative Field entrances to allow screening of these bags. All bags are subject to security inspection upon entry and at any time within the stadium premises. On-site storage facilities at Innovative Field are unavailable. Patrons are advised to bring bags that facilitate easy inspection and remove bulky items, such as jackets and blankets, from bags during the inspection process.

Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be granted entry into the ballpark. Security reserves the right to deny entry to patrons with non-compliant bags or those who refuse inspection.

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT

In order to provide a welcoming experience for all, the Rochester Red Wings has implemented a Fan Code of Conduct. Out of respect for fellow guests, players, coaches, and ballpark staff, all guests are prohibited from: Trespassing on the playing field at any time; Interfering with baseballs that are in play; Throwing or tossing objects; Using foul, obscene or derogatory language (see below) or gestures; Misusing or overconsuming alcohol, including, underage consumption; Behaving in a manner that is disruptive, unruly, or abusive; Accessing areas of the ballpark without a proper ticket, pass, or credential; Misusing tickets, passes, or credentials in any way; or bringing prohibited items into the ballpark.

Derogatory language is defined as offensive language concerning a person's race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or national origin, and anyone using such language is subject to automatic ejection from the ballpark.

Violations of the Fan Code of Conduct will not be tolerated and may lead to ejection from the ballpark, a ban on attending future games, or other consequences. Guests who are found to have used derogatory language will be ejected from the ballpark.

Guests are encouraged to report violations of the Fan Code of Conduct to the nearest ballpark staff member. This can be done in person, at the nearest Guest Services location, directly with Ballpark Security or by calling or texting 585-454-1001.

For more information relating to Innovative Field and the Rochester Red Wings policies, visit the Rochester Red Wings Fan Guide,.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.