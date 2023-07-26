Sacramento Wins Game Two, 8-1

Albuquerque, NM - Sacramento plated five runs over the first four frames, including a four-run fourth, while Sean Hjelle fired 6.0 scoreless and the bullpen didn't allow a run until the ninth frame to claim an 8-1 victory over Albuquerque Wednesday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque was held to just one run for the sixth time this year and first since June 24 at Reno. It's also the second time the club has been limited to one run at Isotopes Park this season (also: April 23 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque is 2-9 this season in game two of a series after winning the series opener.

-The River Cats' starter Sean Hjelle became the fifth opposing starter to toss 6.0 shutout innings against the Isotopes (also: Chase Silseth, April 7; Jake Kalish, June 3; Gavin Stone, July 9; and Luis Ledo, July 15). He also became the sixth opposing starter to limit Albuquerque to three hits (min. 5.0 IP).

-The Isotopes tallied just six hits. It's the sixth time in their last 13 games the club has been limited to six hits or fewer.

-Albuquerque was held to just two extra-base hits for the 16th time this year and third time in their last seven contests.

-Albuquerque grounded into three double plays on the night, tying the season-high set thrice (June 4 at Salt Lake; June 10 vs. Sugar Land; and July 23 at Sugar Land).

-The Isotopes pitching staff issued eight walks on the night, the seventh time this year the club has issued eight walks and third time in July.

-Cole Tucker extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a walk in the first inning. His streak is the third-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch he is slashing .319/.444/.458 with five doubles, one triple, one homer, seven RBI and 17 walks.

-In his second rehab game with the Isotopes, Brendan Rodgers went 2-for-4 with two singles as the designated hitter. Over his first two games he is 3-for-8 with a double and two strikeouts.

-Wynton Bernard blasted his fifth homer in his 19th Isotopes game this year. All five clouts have come at Isotopes Park. He also tallied his 10th multi-hit effort, his second-straight and third in his last fourth game. Bernard has connected on homer in two-straight games for the second time in his last nine contests. Additionally, he has a modest five-game hitting streak (9x22) with two homers and three RBI.

-Tyler Kinley made his first rehab appearance for the Isotopes and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. He allowed one hit and one walk while fanning three.

-Chance Adams' scoreless streak ended at 12.2 innings after allowing a run with two outs. During the streak he relented eight hits and six walks while fanning six.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game three tomorrow at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is set to start Josh Rogers while Sacramento is scheduled to send Kai-Wei Teng to the hill.

