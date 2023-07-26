Bees Open Tacoma Series with a 6-5 Victory

The Salt Lake Bees opened up their six game series at Tacoma with a 6-5 win over the Rainiers on Tuesday afternoon. Four Bees' relief pitchers combined to throw five and two-third scoreless innings. Reyes Moronta (3-1) picked up the win, as he went two and one-third innings and allowed only one hit. Andrew Wantz, Jimmy Herget and Eric Torres worked the final four innings and gave up one hit with eight strikeouts. Torres tossed a three up, three down ninth inning for his first Triple-A save.

The game was tied 5-5 in the sixth when Chris Okey delivered a one out single. He stole second base and scored what turned out to be the winning run on a double down the left field line by Jordyn Adams. Salt Lake jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on an error and a two run homer by Jack Lopez. They would add two more runs in the second on a balk and an RBI single by Kevin Padlo. Tacoma would come back and tie the game with five runs in the second inning that started with Jhonathan Diaz walking the first four batters of the inning. Lopez, Padlo and Zach Humphreys each had two hits to lead the Bees. It was Salt Lake's first win in the opening game of a series since June 6th versus Round Rock.

