Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Salt Lake (7:05 PT)

RHP Casey Sadler has been activated from the IL, INF Mason McCoy was traded to Toronto this afternoon (reporting to Triple-A Buffalo). Sadler had been with High-A Everett on a MiLB rehab assignment.

**Tommy Milone was originally scheduled to pitch yesterday, he and LHP Kyle Hart flipped spots in the rotation. Milone will pitch tonight.

Tacoma Rainiers (47-50, 10-12) vs. Salt Lake Bees (47-49, 10-12)

Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 7:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Tommy Milone vs. RHP Cesar Valdez

REAL GOOD RUN: Infielder Mason McCoy was traded by Seattle to Toronto on Wednesday for RHP Trent Thornton. McCoy will report to Triple-A Buffalo (IL), and departs Tacoma after 211 games with the Rainiers. In 2022, McCoy achieved the first "20/20" season in franchise history (since 1960), posting career-highs with 21 homers and 22 stolen bases. As Tacoma's primary shortstop a season ago, McCoy committed only six errors at the position over 110 games; his .986 fielding % at short established a new franchise record, (Ramon Vazquez, .979 in 2001). McCoy finished last year with 62 straight error-free games (made last error on 6/30/22, traded by BAL on 4/7).

Thornton, 29, has been optioned to Tacoma. He's made 108 MLB appearances (35 GS, 260.1 IP) since 2019, all for Toronto (4.77 ERA).

SWATTING: Catcher Brian O'Keefe (8 GP) and corner infielder Jake Scheiner (13 GP) lead the Rainiers in OPS against the Bees this season. O'Keefe is 8x30 (.267) with five extra-base hits (2 HR) and nine RBI (.972 OPS). Scheiner is 17x46 (.370) with eight extra-base hits (3 HR) and 11 RBI (1.174 OPS). Scheiner's on base percentage is exactly .500 against Salt Lake this season (.405 OBP for O'Keefe).

DO THE MATH: Newcomer and utility man Mark Mathias hit safely in his first seven games with the Rainiers, and is batting .326 through 12 games (15x46, 3 2B, 6 BB, 8 runs). Mathias was claimed off waivers by Seattle from Pittsburgh on July 2, and joined Tacoma from Triple-A Indianapolis (IL). He's played in 68 MLB games since 2020 (MIL, TEX, PIT), and previously in the PCL with Round Rock in 2022 (8 GP).

MAKE 'EM COUNT: Tacoma's 74 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A (Las Vegas and Albuquerque, 73). The Rainiers are also top three in Triple-A in both OBP (.394) and slugging (.492) with runners on.

HAPPY FESTAVUS: Rainiers RHP Matt Festa leads Triple-A in saves, with 14 (15 SVO). In 26 games with Tacoma (32.0 IP, 27 K), his ERA is 0.56 (2 ER). Triple-A hitters are batting a meager .107 against Festa (0.75 WHIP), who also has 9.0 MLB IP with Seattle this season (8 G).

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT?: The Rainiers are three games under .500 despite being plus-23 in runs (605-582). Tacoma's expected win-loss is 50-47, making them "unlucky" by three games.

SCHEIN BRIGHT: Rainiers corner infielderJake Scheiner leads the Pacific Coast League in home runs (24), and leads all of Triple-A in RBI (82); his 72 runs scored are also most in the PCL...the PCL MVP candidate ranks top four on the circuit in walks (60), extra-base hits (43) and total bases (180). Scheiner is batting .343 (37x108) with RISP (13 HR). His 82 RBI are already the most in a season for Tacoma since 2017, when Daniel Vogelbach drove in 83 runs. Stefen Romero had 85 RBI for the 2016 Rainiers.

YO...JAKE!: Rainiers 3B/1B Jake Scheiner has 24 home runs in 88 games of his Triple-A debut season, extending an already career-high total. He hit 21 homers last year at Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has homered 14x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, with 43 (131 GP). Originally a 4th round draft pick of Philadelphia in 2017, Scheiner was traded to Seattle for OF Jay Bruce on 6/2/19.

RING REUNION: Two members of Salt Lake's active roster were significant contributors to the Rainiers' 2021 championship club. Bees right-hander Zack Weiss (18 career MLB games) appeared 30x for Tacoma that year, and struck out 56 batters over 39.2 IP. Infielder Kevin Padlo (26 career MLB games) was claimed by Seattle off waivers from Tampa Bay on 8/19/21, and finished that season with a flourish, hitting 8 HR over 22 games with Tacoma (.312 BA, 20 RBI).

THE FINAL KLAUK-DOWN: It's a milestone series at Cheney, as Steve Klauke makes his final visit to Tacoma as Salt Lake Bees broadcaster. Klauke assumed the role in 1994 when Salt Lake City re-entered the Pacific Coast League, and he announced his retirement prior to this season, his 29th behind the mic in the PCL. Klauke will continue in his role as the voice of Weber State football and men's basketball. He has also been called upon to broadcast Los Angeles Angels games multiple times, the Bees' parent club. The Rainiers wish Steve and his wife Sue the best, and will miss him at Cheney Stadium.

