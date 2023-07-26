Las Vegas Hits Four Homers to Top Sugar Land

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-57, 7-15) put together a late rally but fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (48-48, 14-8) 8-4 on Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Aviators opened up a 3-0 advantage in the first on a solo home run by Lawrence Butler and a two-run home run from Conner Capel. Las Vegas would add on two more in the bottom of the third against RHP Misael Tamarez (L, 0-6) on a single and a sacrifice fly.

Sugar Land put the tying run on base in the top of the third inning when LHP Kyle Muller (W, 2-3) hit César Salazar with a pitch before walking the next two batters, loading the bases with one out. Muller was able to induce a double play from the next batter, keeping the Space Cowboys scoreless.

In the top of the fourth, Muller walked Shay Whitcomb and Quincy Hamilton to begin the frame. Rylan Bannon ripped a double to left, scoring Whitcomb to make it a 5-1 game. A fielding error on a groundball to third by Joe Perez allowed two more runs to score and a walk to Salazar brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Muller coaxed another double play out of Sugar Land to maintain a 5-3 Las Vegas lead.

Las Vegas struck for one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth on a pair of solo home runs and an RBI single. RHP Kyle McGowin gave up just two runs in 4.1 innings of relief, stranding the bases loaded when he entered in the bottom of the fourth.

A solo home run by Jon Singleton in the top of the eighth pulled Sugar Land within four at 8-4. Justin Dirden and Perez each singled to begin the ninth inning, however a double play and a groundout recorded the final three outs for Las Vegas to hold on and defeat Sugar Land.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game series in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. RHP Spenser Watkins is slated to start for Sugar Land while the Aviators are scheduled to throw RHP James Kaprielian for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

