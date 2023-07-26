Dodgers Beat Aces, 13-6

The Oklahoma City Dodgers struck early and often as they claimed the first game of the series over the Reno Aces, 13-6, Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers (14-8/64-31) got the early lead with a RBI single from Miguel Vargas and a sacrifice fly from Kole Calhoun in the first inning. Trayce Thompson padded the lead with a two-run homer to center field in the third inning. Hunter Feduccia then made it 5-0 with a solo blast in the fourth inning. The Aces (10-12/54-43) cut the deficit to 5-3 with a three-run homer by Kyle Lewis in the bottom of the frame. Devin Mann made it 6-3 with a RBI single in the fifth inning before David Dahl added two more on a single with the bases loaded. Drew Avans plated another with a RBI double. Reno scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Dodgers responded with two runs in the sixth inning. Miguel Vargas hit a RBI double before a Ryan Ward sacrifice fly stretched the lead to 11-6. Mann and Feduccia each picked up a RBI in the eighth inning to round out the scoring.

Of Note:

-With the win, the Dodgers are now 64-31 this season, tying their season-high and Bricktown era record (since 1998) at 33 games above .500. The Dodgers have won nine consecutive road games, tying the Bricktown era record, only previously accomplished May 29-June 15, 2019. The Dodgers improved to a Minor League best 34-12 on the road this season and are now 12-1 over the last 13 road games and 23-5 over the last 28 road games.

-The Dodgers tallied 18 hits, with all nine players in the starting lineup collecting at least one hit and five players finishing multi-hit games. Eight of the 18 hits went for extra bases, as the Dodgers now have 19 extra-base hits over the last three games. Tuesday marked the fourth time this season OKC finished with 18 or more hits.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson began his time with OKC on Major League Rehab Assignment by going went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one home run and two RBI, becoming the sixth OKC player with three extra-base hits in one game this season. Thompson has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since June 4 with a strained left oblique.

-Hunter Feduccia went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI, marking his third game of the season with four-plus hits - tied for most on the team. The home run was his eighth of the season.

-Michael Busch went 1-for-4 with two walks. Busch has now reached base in 20 consecutive games for the longest active streak by an OKC player and tied for the longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, Busch is 24-for-81 (.296) with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI and 18 walks.

-Kole Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a RBI and has now hit safely in seven straight games, going 10-for-29 with five extra-base hits.

-Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, two RBI and two stolen bases. Since being optioned to Oklahoma City, Vargas is batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI across 10 contests.

-The Dodgers' pitching staff did not issue a walk for the seventh time this season.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to set a new Bricktown era record with a 10th straight road win when they meet the Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

