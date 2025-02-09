Sacramento Kings Sign Daishen Nix to 10-Day

February 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed Daishen Nix to a 10-day contract. This marks the Vipers first NBA Call-Up for the 2024-25 season and 54th overall.

Nix has appeared in seven games for the Vipers during the 2024-25 regular season. He is averaging 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.2 minutes.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.