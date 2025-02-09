Santa Cruz Warriors Split Weekend Series against Austin Spurs in 137-92 Loss

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (10-7) split the weekend series with the Austin Spurs (11-6), losing 137-92 at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night.

Forwards Donta Scott and Kevin Knox II both scored a team-high 16 points and added nine rebounds and eight rebounds, respectively. Forward Blake Hinson contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, and one steal off the bench. Guard Cameron Parker rounded out the Warriors offensive effort with 11 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. came off the bench to lead all players in scoring with 23 points, and guard Malachi Flynn finished the night with 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Two-way guard David Duke Jr. contributed 21 points and nine rebounds, and guard Jamaree Bouyea logged 20 points in the Spurs win.

After trailing the entire game last night, the Spurs jumped out to an early 9-0 lead before a trip to the free throw line gave guard Yuri Collins and the Warriors their first points of the contest at the 9:37 mark of the opening quarter. Santa Cruz logged seven turnovers and shot 3-of-11 from the field in the first eight minutes of the contest, and Austin took advantage of the offensive lull to expand their lead to 16 points with four minutes remaining in the frame. The Warriors fought to close the gap, but the Spurs held firm to send the Sea Dubs into the second quarter trailing 35-17. Austin continued to build on their momentum in the second period, capitalizing on their physicality to score 19 of their 24 first-half field goals inside the paint. Hinson seemed to reawaken the Warriors offense with a high-flying dunk through contact, but the Spurs held firm in the second frame and extended their lead to as many as 30 points with 3:18 left to play. The Sea Dubs turned up the intensity to close out the half, driving to the rim on consecutive possessions to piece together a 9-2 run and enter the locker room trailing, 65-41.

Santa Cruz looked primed for a second-half push coming out of the break as Knox quickly scored five points to cut the home team's deficit to 19 points early in the third quarter. The turnover discrepancy between both sides prevented the Sea Dubs from clawing their way back into the game, and Austin logged seventeen bench points and 5-of-10 shooting from behind the arc to give the Spurs a 101-65 lead heading into the final 12 minutes of the game. In his second showing, guard Alex Gil-Fernandez secured his first points as a Sea Dub, notching six points and playing physical defense to keep the visiting team on their toes. However, the Spurs matched each Warriors bucket through the finals seconds to claim their revenge over Santa Cruz and split the series with a 137-92 victory.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Stockton Kings on Thursday, February 13 at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Following the NBA All-Star break, the Oklahoma City Blue will travel to Santa Cruz for a back-to-back series against the Sea Dubs on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

