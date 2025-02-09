Osceola Magic Shine in Win over Grand Rapids Gold

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (10-6) tied its longest winning streak in franchise history with a 119-115 win over the Grand Rapids Gold (8-10) on Sunday afternoon. The Magic have won seven straight games for the third time in franchise history and the first since Feb. 4, 2024-Mar. 3, 2024.

Colin Castleton and Mac McClung scored 22 points each to lead the Magic's scoring efforts. Castleton grabbed 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double in 10 games with Osceola. Alex Morales scored 20 points shooting 9-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

Jahmir Young scored 37 for the visiting Gold on 17-of-30 shooting from the floor. Andrew Funk scored 15 points with a game-high five threes.

Up Next:

The Magic will host their Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix, tomorrow, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Black History Month Osceola Magic jersey. Fans can also enjoy a pregame Celebration of Gospel concert performed by Maurette Brown Clark, presented by AARP. The game will be aired on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and NBAGLeague.com. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

On Fri. Feb. 7, the Orlando Magic announced they had signed Ethan Thompson to a two-way contract. Thompson joins teammates Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen as the team's two-way players.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Publix for being the presenting sponsor for the team's Black History Month Celebration on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold.

