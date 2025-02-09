Grayson Murphy Posts Third Consecutive Double-Double in South Bay Defeat

February 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - The South Bay Lakers (5-11) fell to the San Diego Clippers (7-9) 125-113 Saturday night at Frontwave Arena. Guard Grayson Murphy notched his third consecutive double-double performance with 13 points and a career-high 15 assists to go with seven rebounds and a career-high seven steals.

Forward Solomon Young drained a 3-pointer from deep to ignite the Lakers' offensive push while Murphy worked defensively to grab three steals in the first three minutes of play. The Clippers shot an opponent-high 75.0 percent from the field in the first quarter to garner a 37-26 lead. San Diego stayed aggressive to extend their lead to 20 with over nine minutes to go in the second period. The Lakers found momentum late in the quarter to tie the game at 63 going into the final half of play. San Diego gained a 10-point lead halfway through the third period, but South Bay responded and reduced the deficit to two with 2:25 to go in the quarter. The Clippers gained a 14-point lead with 10 minutes to play and held strong through the quarter to secure the victory.

Seven Lakers finished in double-figure scoring, including all five starters. Murphy recorded a double-double by the third period in his career-record night. Young scored a career and game-high 27 points to go with six rebounds and a game-high three blocks. Olivari added 20 points, three rebounds and three assists while guard Jhonathan Dunn notched his third regular season contest in double-figure points with 15 points. Valerio-Bodon and guard Sir'Jabari Rice scored 16 and 12 points off the bench, respectively.

All five Clippers starters finished with 10+ points with forward Braxton Key leading San Diego's offense with 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Los Angeles Clippers center Kai Jones, currently on assignment, scored 24 points with nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block. Guard D.J. Carlton added 20 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals while guard Jalen Adaway contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals off the bench.

The South Bay Lakers will return home to play the Austin Spurs in a back-to-back at UCLA Health Training Center Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

