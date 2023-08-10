Sacramento Briefly Levels but Aviators Take Game Two

SUMMERLIN, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats had briefly matched the Las Vegas Aviators during game two of their series on Wednesday, scoring twice in the top of the third, but Las Vegas immediately stole the momentum back as they went on to a 9-4 win.

A throwing error in the home half of the first by the River Cats (46-62) led to the game's first runs, as Darell Hernaiz reached on the miscue and stole second before Trenton Brooks popped one to right field on a 0-1 pitch to give the Aviators (55-53) the early edge.

While Sacramento countered with their own runs in the third, scoring two on a double to left center by Tyler Fitzgerald which came immediately after a double by Bryce Johnson. However, the tie was brief as Las Vegas poured in four runs in the bottom of the frame. A single from Tyler Wade and double from Hernaiz in consecutive at-bats produced a run, but it was a later three-run blast by Kevin Smith that did most of the damage after Hernaiz stole third and Trenton Brooks was hit by a pitch.

Each team managed a run in the fourth, with a wild pitch and a pair of singles from Joey Bart and Brett Wisely responsible for the Sacramento run when the former scored on the latter's knock into right center. Meanwhile, a double from JJ Schwarz put a runner in scoring position, later scoring on an RBI groundout by Wade.

Sacramento tried to claw back into the contest in the sixth, using consecutive singles from Luis Gonzalez and Jakson Reetz to set up a sacrifice fly by Wisely, scoring Gonzalez on the play.

Momentum was quickly quelled by Las Vegas with a pair of runs in the seventh, again striking via the long ball as the third Aviators' homer of the night came from the bat of Max Schuemann and scored Kevin Smith, who had singled earlier in the frame.

Sacramento fought through to the final at-bats, as Tyler Fitzgerald was 90 feet from scoring in the top of the ninth as the lead runner with two aboard, but ultimately was left stranded in the 9-4 Las Vegas victory.

Staying perfect on the year after picking up the win in a relief role for Las Vegas was Tylor Scott (5-0), who faced his minimum four hitters in 1.1 innings with a strikeout. Meanwhile, River Cats' starter Miguel Yajure (0-4) took the loss after he yielded seven runs (six earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts, one away from his season best of eight that he set on July 18 against Tacoma.

Seven River Cats tallied hits led by the 2-for-4 night from Tyler Fitzgerald, as he doubled and drove a pair in while walking once. Wisely was responsible for the other two RBI, closing the game 1-for-2 with a run scored and a free pass. Credited with the only other extra-base hit in addition to Fitzgerald's double was Johnson, as his two-bagger hopped over the wall for a ground rule double in the third.

Game three of the series will see Sacramento seek its first win in the set, with first pitch set between these two teams for 7:05 p.m. from Las Vegas Ballpark.

