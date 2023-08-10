Kalish Tosses Gem, Offense Explodes in Bees Blowout

August 10, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Salt Lake starter Jake Kalish tossed seven innings and the Bees bats pounded out fifteen hits in a 12-3 rout of the Reno Aces on Wednesday night. Kalish (6-8) had allowed three runs after facing the first four batters, but he shut out the Aces over the rest of his outing with four strikeouts and no walks. Jonathan Holder and Andrew Wantz each tossed a scoreless inning to close out the game, as Salt Lake evens up the series at one win apiece.

The Bees took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as David Fletcher reached on an error, Daniel Murphy walked and one out later, Kevin Padlo drilled a three run homer to put Salt Lake on top. They would add one more run in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Zach Humphreys. After Reno scored three in the bottom of the first, the Bees would add a run in the third inning on an RBI single by Jared Oliva and one more in the fifth on another sacrifice fly by Humphreys. Salt Lake would break it open with five runs in the seventh on five walks and two hits. Padlo and Humphreys paced the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in each. Fletcher and Michael Stefanic would each add three hits and one RBI, while Oliva chipped in with two hits and two RBI.

