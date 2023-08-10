Express INF Blaine Crim Named Rangers Minor League Player of the Month

August 10, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express INF Blaine Crim was named the Texas Rangers Minor League Player of the Month for July as announced on Thursday afternoon by the organization. In 21 games, Crim slashed .329/.456/.658/1.113 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and 15 walks.

The righty tallied three consecutive games with a home run beginning on July 9 and concluding after the All-Star break on July 15. On July 14 at Tacoma, he went 4-for-4 with a run scored, a double and a home run as Round Rock collected a 5-4 victory. It was his first four-hit game of the season. On July 30 at Dell Diamond, Crim posted a 3-for-4 night with a double, home run, RBI, and two runs scored.

Crim is one of 15 players in the Pacific Coast League with 16 or more home runs this season. He is sixth in the PCL in games played (96), 10th in runs scored (69) and 13th in OPS (.896). He leads the E-Train in runs scored and is second in hits (99). He is one hit away from reaching the 100-hit mark for the third consecutive season.

Crim has picked up right where he left off in July. In August, he is batting .355 (11-31) with four doubles, a home run, one RBI and seven runs scored. He's riding a four-game hitting streak and in that stretch he is 9-for-18 with four doubles, one home, one RBI and six runs scored.

The Mobile, Alabama native was a 19th round selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Mississippi College.

The Express return to Dell Diamond tonight against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Express RHP Robert Dugger (5-8, 4.68) will face Isotopes RHP Phillips Valdez (5-6, 8.52).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.