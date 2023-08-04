Sacramento Bats Kept in Check by Reno on Thursday

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - While the Sacramento River Cats took an early edge thanks to a run in the second, the Reno Aces responded with a five-spot in the fourth which marked the difference as Reno snatched a game three victory, 5-1.

The lone run for the River Cats (45-59) scored after Aces' (58-47) starter Konnor Pilkington had walked the bases loaded with no outs to begin the home half of the second. Despite having the bags full, Sacramento managed only a run courtesy of a wild pitch in the next-at bat as David Villar crossed the plate on an errant pitch to Tyler Fitzgerald. Still with two in scoring position and no outs, a trio of swinging strikeouts brought an end to the frame.

Two innings later and the Reno offense began to awaken, beginning the inning with a solo homer to center from Tristin English on a 2-0 pitch. A walk and double kept the inning precarious for Sacramento, who saw a single up the middle by Camden Duzenack score both runs. One walk later and a second double in the inning by Diego Castillo led to another pair of runs, comprising all the scoring in the contest.

For the third time this season and the second time in the past 17 games, the River Cats (45-59) were held to just a single hit which came from the bat of Heliot Ramos in the bottom of the sixth with two outs. Prior to this year the River Cats had not been held to a single hit in a game since June 16, 2016 when they were kept in check by the Fresno Grizzlies during a 4-0 loss. In fact, Sacramento never had multiple games in the same season (since at least 2005) where they were held to one hit or fewer before 2023.

One positive to come from the contest was the bullpen, as Nick Swiney and Juan Sanchez combined to hurl five scoreless frames while allowing one hit and striking out two batters apiece. It was the Triple-A debut for Sanchez, and the southpaw faced just one hitter over the minimum.

Reno starter Konnor Pilkington lasted three innings and allowed the only run to score but did not give up a hit, then flipped the ball to Tyler Ferguson for the next three frames who yielded a single hit without a run and punched out five along with three walks. Taking the win for the Aces was Justin Vargas (1-1), who faced the minimum six hitters in two innings while fanning two.

Sacramento still has a shot to split the series but will need to capture a win in game four as the two teams line up for first pitch tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. from Sutter Health Park.

