Round Rock Narrowly Avoids Shutout by Oklahoma City in Game Four

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (15-16 | 59-46) were topped by the Oklahoma City Dodgers (21-10 | 71-33) by a final score of 7-1 in Friday night's game four at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after getting no-hit through 7.2 innings.

Round Rock starter RHP Robert Dugger (5-8, 4.68) was dubbed with the loss after allowing five runs, one of which was unearned, on eight hits in 4.0 inning while issuing three walks and fanning four. Oklahoma City starter RHP Gavin Stone (5-4, 5.36) earned the win after throwing 6.0 hitless innings while walking two and striking out 10.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City was on the board in the second inning after a hit-by-pitch, single and a walk loaded the bases. A wild pitch from RHP Robert Dugger allowed SS Yonny Hernandez to score and had the home team up 1-0.

In the third inning, the Dodgers added another three runs after four straight hits, a fielder's choice and a throwing error allowed Oklahoma City to lead 4-0.

Back-to-back doubles from 2B Miguel Vargas and RF Ryan Ward in the fourth put another run on the board for the Dodgers and it was a 5-0 game.

Oklahoma City's lead was extended to 7-0 after a hit-by-pitch and double had LF Bryson Brigman and DH Steven Duggar on base with no outs. 1B Pat Valaika smacked a sacrifice fly and a throwing error on the play allowed for Duggar to advance to third and. He was then knocked in on a single from 3B Michael Busch.

Round Rock notched their first hit of the game in the eighth inning when J.P. Martinez singled with two outs.

The Express broke up the shutout in the ninth inning when RF Elier Hernandez hit a leadoff double and DH Dustin Harris notched a two-out single to make it a 7-1 game. The six-run deficit could not be overcome as the E-Train fell 7-1.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Robert Dugger saw his season-high scoreless streak extend to 12.1 innings before it ended during the night's second inning. He gave up a run after a bases-loaded wild pitch allowed a runner to score, which halted his streak.

Express RF Elier Hernandez notched a double in the ninth inning and extended his active hitting streak to 10 games. He is one of six players in the Pacific Coast League to have multiple hit streaks of 10 or more games this season after hitting safely in 26 straight games earlier this season.

E-Train batters struck out 10 times by Dodgers starting pitcher RHP Gavin Stone. Stone is the second pitcher in the last 10 days to tally 10 or more strikeouts against Round Rock after El Paso LHP Jay Groome fanned 12 on July 25 at Southwest University Park.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will match up in game five on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Dodgers RHP Landon Knack (2-0, 3.46) is scheduled to start against an Express pitcher to be announced. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.

