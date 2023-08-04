Salt Lake Edges El Paso, 4-3

August 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Salt Lake Bees scored a tiebreaking run in the bottom of the eighth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-3 Friday night at Smith's Ballpark. The Chihuahuas have lost the last three games after winning the series opener.

El Paso right fielder Oscar Mercado led off the top of the fifth inning with his second home run of the series. El Paso first baseman Rangel Ravelo reached base twice on a single and a walk and turned an unassisted double play in the field.

Nick Hernandez pitched a scoreless seventh inning for El Paso and has now thrown 10 consecutive outings without a run allowed. Chihuahuas second baseman Max Schrock went 1-for-3 with an RBI to move his hitting streak to 15 games, which is the longest by a Chihuahuas player this year.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Bees 4 Final Score (08/04/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (14-17, 46-60), Salt Lake (13-18, 50-55)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, -.--) vs. Salt Lake LHP Kenny Rosenberg (7-7, 4.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.