Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Sugar Land (5:05 PT)

August 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (53-52, 16-14) @ Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-60, 12-18)

Friday, August 4, 2023, 5:05p.m. PT | Constellation Field: Sugar Land, TX

RHP Darren McCaughan vs. RHP Jairo Solis

#DarrenDay: 2023 is the fifth season in which right-hander Darren McCaughan has pitched for Tacoma. His 77th career start for the Rainiers will be tonight, passing Tim Harikkala (1995-98) for fifth in franchise history. Steve Luebber is fourth with 86 starts, between 1972 and 1977 for the Tacoma Twins.

McCaughan has accumulated 375 strikeouts for the Rainiers, which are fifth-most in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960). Ryan Franklin is fourth, with 388 K for the 1997-2001 Rainiers.

NO MORAL VICTORIES: Around a season-best six-game win streak (7/26-8/1), each of Tacoma's last five losses have been by a single run (since 7/22). The Rainiers are 3-16 in one-run games on the road (8-4 home) this season.

SUMMER OF SAM: Sam Haggerty is batting .385 (40x104) over 26 games since July 1, with a 1.181 OPS during this span (.460 OBP/.721 SLG), thanks to 18 extra-base hits (3 triples, 7 HR). He's walked 17x and has 23 RBI since 7/1 (22 R). On Tuesday, Haggerty reached base 6x in Tacoma's 14-7 win, going 4x4 (2 BB) with a bases loaded triple in the first inning. He enters tonight's action on a six-game hitting streak.

Haggerty was named PCL Player of The Week for July 25-30: 6 GP, 11x24 (.458), 4 HR, 9 RBI, 3 BB, 2 SB, 6 R, .500 OBP, 1.042 SLG (2 doubles), with a 1.542 OPS on the recent homestand.

MAKE 'EM COUNT: Tacoma's 82 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A (Las Vegas, 80). The Rainiers are also top three in Triple-A in both OBP (.396) and slugging (.499) with runners on.

The Rainiers also lead Triple-A in walks drawn *by 41,* with 602 (OKC, 561). Cooper Hummel's 64 walks (4th in PCL) are already a career-high (63 BB in 2018 and 2021). Tacoma's club OBP is .372 (7th in Triple-A).

KO-SIGN: Rainiers RHP Stephen Kolek was named Seattle Mariners MiLB Reliever of The Month for July, by the organization: 9 G, 13.0 IP, 1.38 ERA (2 ER), 4 BB, 18 K, 8 H, 0.92 WHIP, .186 BAA. After striking out all four batters he faced in a dominant 1.1 IP on Wednesday (7th & 8th), Kolek has allowed only two runs over his past 18.2 IP (0.96 ERA). He's spun four straight scoreless appearances, and has been scoreless in 10 of his last 12 games pitched.

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma outfielder Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 102 hits (Jake Scheiner, 92), through the first 93 games of his Triple-A debut. DeLoach is one of seven players in the PCL with 100 or more hits entering today's action; Round Rock's Elier Hernandez leads the circuit with 111 (94 GP). DeLoach's 57 walks and 164 total bases also rank league top 10.

AND THEN BRIAN COMES IN: C/DH Brian O'Keefe's ninth inning solo shot on Thursday was his 47th home run with the Rainiers (since 7/11/21), and passed Bill Hain of the 1961-63 Tacoma Giants for 17th in franchise history. Next on the all-time list are Dusty Rhodes (1960-63 Tacoma Giants) and Danny Walton (1974-75 Tacoma Twins), tied for 15th with 48 HR apiece.

O'Keefe has homered in five of seven games (hit safely in all), and 21 home runs are three shy of his career-high and rank fourth in the Pacific Coast League. He slugged 24 HR in 2021 over 105 games split between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma (13 HR in 56 GP of Triple-A debut).

