Sabres Announce 2019 Development Camp Schedule

June 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team's schedule for its annual summer development camp, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York from June 26 to 29.

The camp will feature current Sabres prospects, including players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft. Attendees will take part in both on-ice and off-ice workouts. All on-ice sessions will be held at Harborcenter.

On-ice sessions from June 26 to 28 are free and open to the public. Admittance will be on a first-come, first-served basis and not guaranteed. The French Connection Tournament, an intra-squad 3-on-3 tournament, will highlight the final day of camp on Saturday, June 29, beginning at 10:45 a.m. The tournament will be a ticketed event. Tickets will be made available exclusively for 2019-20 season ticket holders. Tickets will be free and limited to two per account. Season ticket holders for the 2019-20 season will receive an email on Monday, June 24 to claim their tickets. Tickets will be limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The goals of the camp are to introduce prospective players to professional work habits and organizational standards. The players will have an opportunity to become familiar with the team and the resources available to them through the Sabres development staff and performance team.

The full schedule of on-ice workouts open to the public at Harborcenter is below. All times are subject to change and any updates will be posted at Sabres.com.

Wed., June 26

1 to 2 p.m. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thu., June 27

10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Fri., June 28

10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

12 to 1 p.m.

Sat., June 29

French Connection Tournament: 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

