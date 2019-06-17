Flames, Heat Extend Affiliation with Kansas City

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat and Calgary Flames have renewed the organizational affiliation with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks for the 2019-20 season, announced Monday by Flames Assistant General Manager Brad Pascall.

"The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks," said Calgary Flames Assistant General Manager, Brad Pascall. "Kansas City is a first class franchise with quality ownership and management and they share the same principles and objectives for player development as our organization."

Last season, seven players skated for both the Heat and Mavericks, including forwards Mike McMurtry, Jared VanWormer, Jordan Ernst and Zach Fischer, defensemen Cliff Watson and Willie Raskob and netminder Nick Schneider. Over the first two seasons of the partnership, 11 players have played for both Kansas City and Stockton.

The Mavericks have been members of the ECHL since the 2014-15 season, beginning their stint in the league as an unaffiliated club. The club's primary affiliate over the next two seasons was the New York Islanders, with a one-year working agreement with the St. Louis Blues in the 2016-17 season prior to teaming up with the Flames and Heat ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Kansas City earned a postseason berth in 2018-19, taking Mountain Division champion and Western Conference runner-up Tulsa to a game seven in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"We are very excited to continue our relationship with a world-class organization in the Calgary Flames," said Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen. "We look forward to building on the success we had with Calgary and Stockton these last two seasons."

