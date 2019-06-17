Comets Sign Defenseman Stefan Leblanc

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Stefan LeBlanc to a one-year AHL contract.

LeBlanc, 23, registered six points (0-6-6) in 26 games with the Comets last season after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Marlies. In total, the defenseman played in 42 AHL games between Utica and Toronto, tallying 13 points (0-13-13). He also appeared in 26 games with the Newfoundland Growlers, picking up 15 points (3-12-15).

The Oakville, Ont. native has logged 124 total games between the AHL and ECHL, collecting 38 points (5-33-38).

Prior to turning pro, LeBlanc played five seasons in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves and Mississauga Steelheads where he notched 120 points (27-93-120) in 258 career games.

