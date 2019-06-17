Anaheim Ducks Name Dallas Eakins Head Coach

June 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Dallas Eakins head coach. With the announcement, Eakins becomes the 10th head coach in franchise history.

"Dallas is an outstanding head coach who has worked well with our players since joining the organization four years ago," said Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. "He is a tremendous leader and strategist, and deserves this opportunity."

Eakins, 52 (1/20/67), most recently served as head coach for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2015-19. In his four seasons behind the bench, Eakins led San Diego to a 154-95-23 record and three trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Under Eakins, the Gulls led the AHL Pacific Division in wins, points (331) and points percentage (.608) since the division's inception in 2015-16.

"This is a tremendous honor for my family," said Eakins. "I am truly humbled. It was a privilege to serve as head coach of the San Diego Gulls during our first four seasons, and I look forward to build off that success here in Anaheim."

Eakins joined the Anaheim organization June 26, 2015 after serving as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers from 2013-15. The Oilers went 36-63-14 in 113 games under Eakins, who had previously spent four seasons as head coach of the AHL's Toronto Marlies (2009-13). In 584 career AHL games with San Diego and Toronto, Eakins led his teams to a 311-209-64 record and five appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Eakins helped San Diego advance to the 2019 Western Conference Finals and guided his 2011-12 Marlies club to an appearance in the 2012 Calder Cup Finals.

Selected by Washington in the 10th round (208th overall) of the 1985 NHL Draft, Eakins appeared in 120 NHL contests with Winnipeg, Florida, St. Louis, Phoenix, New York Rangers and Islanders, Toronto, and Calgary. The defenseman collected 0-9=9 points with a +6 rating and 208 penalty minutes (PIM) in his NHL career. Eakins also played in the AHL and International Hockey League (IHL) during his professional career, winning both the Calder Cup (2002) and Turner Cup (2000).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.