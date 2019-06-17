Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 Guaranteed Dates Feature October 5 Home Opener

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves will host their 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Allstate Arena.

The American Hockey League also has guaranteed the Wolves' 38-game home schedule will feature games on Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and March 7. All of these Saturday games will begin at 7 p.m. The Wolves' complete schedule will be released in early July.

In addition to reaching the seventh Finals in the franchise's 25-year history during the 2018-19 season, the Wolves became the seventh team in the AHL's 83-year history to win three consecutive division crowns.

In 2019-20, head coach Rocky Thompson and the Wolves will be bidding to become the first team in league history to capture four straight division titles -- while also fighting to earn the franchise's fifth league championship.

