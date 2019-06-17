Comets Ink Dylan Blujus

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Dylan Blujus.

Blujus, 25, has spent the last two seasons with the Comets after signing a PTO in December 2017. During the 2018-19 season, he collected 8 points (1-7-8) in 43 games. In 88 games with the Comets he has amassed 24 points (5-19-24).

The 6-3, 207-pound defenseman has totaled 73 points (16-56-62) in 239 AHL games.

