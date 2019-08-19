Rutschman's Five Hit Night Fuels Comeback Win

ABERDEEN, M.D. - Adley Rutschman had the best offensive day of his professional career on Monday night in Aberdeen. Aberdeen trailed 2-0 in the 6th and battled back to win 6-2. They were paced by Rutschman's five hits, including a solo homer and a bases clearing triple.

W: Houston Roth

L: Clark Cota

BIG MOMENTS:

Vermont's 5th: In the top half the Lake Monsters grabbed two runs on an RBI single for Yerdel Vargas. They were the first two runs of the game.

Aberdeen's 5th: With two singles under his belt already, Rutschman stepped up and saw an 0-2 fastball. He blasted it over the right-center field wall and cut Vermont's lead in half.

8th inning: Aberdeen tied it on an RBI single up the middle for Clay Fisher. Wth the bases loaded and two outs, Rutschman got his fifth hit of the night. He roped a triple down the rightfield line and cleared the bases to end his career night.

KEY IRONBIRDS CONTRIBUTORS

Adley Rutschman: 5-for-5, 3B, HR, 4 RBI

Clay Fisher: 2-for-4, RBI, R

NEWS AND NOTES

Aberdeen took the series finale, and the ultimate rubbermatch with a 5-4 edge through nine games in 18 days with Vermont.

With 12 games to go, Aberdeen is 36-27, 0.5 games out of the New York-Penn League Wild Card spot. After cancelling a game in Tri-City, the IronBirds will only play 75 games this season.

UP NEXT

All Star Break, Aberdeen will have two games off before heading to Staten Island to begin a six game road trip on Thursday.

