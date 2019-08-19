Doubledays Drop Doubleheader to Spikes

The Doubledays found themselves in a prime position to take the first game of a doubleheader against the Spikes on Sunday. Though Fausto Segura had surrendered a two-run home run to cut Auburn's lead to one in the seventh (and final) inning, his phenomenal track record this season proved that he was more than qualified to finish it. But, as luck would have it, Mother Nature had other plans.

An hour-plus rain put a damper on what would be a loss 4-3 Game 1 for Auburn(21-40), allowing State College (33-30) to take that momentum and run with it for a 3-1 Game 2 win for the doubleheader sweep.

Pitching was the name of the game for both teams, as Doubledays Game 1 starter Tyler Dyson followed up his one hit, four inning gem against the Black Bears his last time out with another doozy. The former Florida Gator went four innings of shutout baseball while allowing only three hits. But while Dyson was pulled in the fifth for Segura, State College starter Enmanuel Solano was in it for the long haul.

Solano - despite giving up an RBI triple and two-run home to the Doubledays in the sixth inning - tossed a complete game and got the win for the Spikes thanks to his team's last ditch effort against Bobby Milacki. Milacki took over for Segura after the extended rain delay and quickly fell into trouble as Donivan Williams ripped a first pitch triple. The Doubledays' lead slipped away with a single to tie the game, and the Spikes took the contest in walkoff fashion on another triple.

State College was able to pounce on the Doubledays early in Game 2 and scored a pair of runs off of Amos Willingham in the second inning. Willingham and Tyler Yankosky were able to hold the Spikes off in the third and fourth innings, but a bases loaded sac fly from Brylie Ware gave State College a 3-0 lead.

Auburn avoided the shutout in the sixth inning on a J.T. Arruda single to score Ricardo Mendez from third base, but the Doubledays were unable to push anything else across in the shortened seven inning game.

The Doubledays will be back in action Monday at 7:05 PM for the series finale against the Spikes.

