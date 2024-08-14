Russell Notches Multi-Hit Game, Spikes' Win Streak Stopped by Scrappers

August 14, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, Ohio - Kyle Russell put together his seventh multi-hit game of the season to do his part for the State College Spikes offense, but the Spikes' four-game winning streak fell by the wayside as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers won, 11-0, on Tuesday night at Eastwood Field.

Russell, an infielder from Washington State, overcame an 0-for-11 start to his Spikes (13-11 2nd Half) tenure to raise his batting average to .333, good for fifth-best mark in the Major League Baseball Draft League's second half.

Cooper Hext also went 1-for-4 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, which is the longest active string for any active MLB Draft League player.

Austin Baal also provided a noteworthy effort. Baal drew three walks to raise his season total to 20, the most in the MLB Draft League's second half, while also recording 1 1/3 shutout innings on the mound that included a strikeout after being pressed into emergency pitching duty to finish the game.

Mahoning Valley (14-9 2nd Half) took the lead in the second inning on Jake Allgeyer's two-out RBI single and never trailed. Blake McRae reached base in all six of his plate appearances, collecting a single and four walks along with being hit by a pitch.

Spikes starter Jacob Peaden (3-1) took his first loss after being charged with five runs, four of them earned, over 4 2/3 innings.

Scrappers reliever Miles Hellums (3-0) picked up with win after allowing one hit and two walks while recording two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.

State College will head back to Eastwood Field on Wednesday for their last meeting with Mahoning Valley in 2024 in a 7:05 p.m. rubber match.

After a change to the rotation, left-hander Jordan Morales (3-0), former Penn Stater and 2024 Third Team All-Big Ten performer at Purdue, will get the start for the Spikes. Morales posted 10 strikeouts, the most for a Spikes pitcher since 2022, over a season-long seven innings for the win at West Virginia to start the road trip on Friday.

The Scrappers are slated to send right-hander Brayan Villar (2-1) to the mound.

Following the series at Mahoning Valley, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a seven-game homestand starting on Thursday, August 15.

