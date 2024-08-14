Keys Sweep Crosscutters at Home to Finish Homestand

August 14, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys won their fourth straight game and earned a series sweep over the Williamsport Crosscutters Wednesday night, defeating them by a score of 9-0 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys led from the second inning on enroute to the series finale win, and now are winners of their last four games to finish out the six-game homestand 4-2 in the Key City.

After each side went scoreless in the first inning to begin the night, the Keys scored the game's first runs in the bottom of the second on a two-RBI single from Darryl Buggs (UAB) giving Frederick an early 2-0 lead through two innings of play.

The Keys erupted for four runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Elijah Dickerson (Towson) and a three-run homer from Keenan Taylor (Purdue), handing Frederick a commanding a 6-0 lead heading into the fourth in the Key City.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both Williamsport and Frederick, Jake Curtis (Memphis) earned his fifth scoreless inning of the night with no runs allowed in the top of the fifth, and his team remained ahead by six entering the sixth inning at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Rashad Ruff (UCLA) got a scoreless top of the sixth inning in relief, keeping his team out in front by six going into the seventh, with the Keys still having the momentum heading into the final three innings Wednesday night.

After Joe Miceli (Kent State) picked up a scoreless seventh inning to allow the score to remain at 6-0 entering the eighth, Beau Blanchard (Louisiana-Monroe) followed suit with a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning, setting the stage for one more rally for the Keys in the bottom of the frame.

Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) made it a 7-0 game on an RBI triple, and then a throwing error and sacrifice fly from Brandon Hylton (Stetson) increased the lead to nine heading into the ninth in Frederick.

Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) closed the game out in the ninth by getting two strikeouts to finish out the night, securing the victory for his team by a score of 9-0 in the team's fourth straight game.

The Keys head on the road to begin a four-game series against the Trenton Thunder, with first pitch for game one of the series set for 7 p.m. Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

