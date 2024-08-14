Cutters Swept By Keys

August 14, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Following a rough start on the mound from Nick McCollum, the Williamsport Crosscutters were shutout by the Frederick Keys 9-0 on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field. With tonight's loss, Frederick completes the three-game series sweep of Williamsport.

McCollum took the loss, falling to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the second half, after three innings of work, allowing six runs on nine hits, including a three-run home run, while striking out three.

Jacob James was first out of the bullpen and stopped the bleeding, pitching a shutout through the middle innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Chase Gockel, making his Williamsport debut, threw an inning of no-hit relief, striking out two but allowed two walks.

Drew Clark closed things out for Williamsport on the hill and allowed the final three Frederick runs to score, but only one run was earned. He allowed two hits and no walks and struck out one in the outing.

Williamsport recorded seven hits off Frederick pitching, led by a 2 for 4 night from Kyson Donahue. He would be the only Williamsport player with a multi-hit game. Ali LaPread was the only other batter to reach base safely multiple times, recording a single and a walk. Josh Lopez added the only extra base hit for the Cutters which was a double in the seventh inning, his third of the season.

Williamsport will look to snap their now five-game losing as they head to Niles, Ohio to open a four-game series at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday night. First pitch from Eastwood Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and live coverage will be available at Crosscutters.com and on the MLB.tv App.

WP: Jake Curtis (2-1)

LP: Nick McCollum (1-4)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 6-17 2nd Half, 28-25 Overall

Next Game: Thursday, August 15th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.