Community Yard Sale at Journey Bank Ballpark September 14

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in association with the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, will be hosting a Community Yard Sale at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Saturday, September 14, from 8am-2pm.

Over 30 vendors will be set up in the ballpark parking lot selling crafts, antiques, and collectibles, new items, household goods, flea market items and food, all at great prices.

Vendor spaces (18' x 18') are available for $25 each and must be reserved by this Thursday, September 12. To reserve a space, call the Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389 or stop by the offices at Journey Bank Ballpark between the hours of 10am and 4pm. Vendor forms and information can be found at crosscutters.com.

