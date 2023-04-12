Russell Named to SPHL All-Rookie Squad

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced its SPHL All-Rookie team Wednesday afternoon with Ice Bears defenseman Rourke Russell being selected to the team in a poll taken by league head coaches and team representatives.

Russell was third in the league among defensemen in points and first among rookies with 37. He began the season in Macon where he had 13 points in 20 games with the Mayhem. After being acquired by the Ice Bears in January, Russell scored seven goals and added 17 assists in 27 games as an Ice Bear.

Russell quickly became a staple on Knoxville's blue line, often being slotted in the top defensive pairing and maintaining a +9 rating after his trade. He also established a steady role on special teams, often finding himself on the penalty kill and finishing second in the league in power play goals by a defenseman.

The Ice Bears visit Huntsville to open the President's Cup Playoffs on Thursday night and will return to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday night for game two of the series. Game three will be Sunday night in Huntsville if necessary.

