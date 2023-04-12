Gehrett Sargis Named Player of the Week

April 12, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Our Paylocity Player of the Week is Gehrett Sargis!

Sargis has been a man on a mission ever since he returned to the Dawgs back on March 20, making his season debut on March 24 against Fayetteville. This past weekend, Sargis had two goals each in Roanoke's 6-5 shootout win over Macon on Thursday and Roanoke's 7-5 loss at Knoxville on Friday night. On Saturday night, the Midlothian, Illinois native added another goal and an assist in a massive 3-2 win over Knoxville for the Dawgs. The veteran forward is on a six-game point streak and four-game goal streak. In just eight games for the Dawgs, he has seven goals, five assists, and a plus-seven rating. Sargis earned Roanoke's SPHL player of the month nomination for March/April, despite only playing in eight out of 14 games for the Dawgs during that time frame.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023

Gehrett Sargis Named Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.