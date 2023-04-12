2022-2023 All-Rookie Team Announced

April 12, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Wednesday announced its 2022-2023 All-Rookie Team:

F - Austin Alger, Fayetteville Marksmen

F - Brandon Harrogate, Evansville Thunderbolts

F - Kolten Olynek, Pensacola Ice Flyers

D - Rourke Russell, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Taylor Brierley, Birmingham Bulls

G - Nick Latinovich, Macon Mayhem

Austin Alger of the Fayetteville Marksmen led all rookies in points (51) while finishing second in goals (21) and assists (30). The Livonia, MI native also ranked tied for first among rookies in power play goals (eight), while finishing third in power play assists (11).

Brandon Harrogate of the Evansville Thunderbolts led all first-year players with 174 shots while ranking second in points (42 - tied) and game-winning goals (four - tied) and fifth in goals (17 - tied). A native of Chatham, ON, Harrogate ranked fourth in rookie assists (25 - tied).

Kolten Olynek of the Pensacola Ice Flyers led the SPHL with three shorthanded goals and was second in shorthanded points (three - tied). The Saskatoon, SK native led all rookies in power play goals (eight - tied) and was third in both goals (20) and points (41).

Rourke Russell of the Knoxville Ice Bears led all defensemen in power play points (20) and was third in assists (28). The native of Long Beach, CA also ranked third among all defensemen in points (37) while finishing third among rookies with 104 penalty minutes.

Taylor Brierley of the Birmingham Bulls was one of four rookie defensemen to tally a shorthanded goal while also ranking fifth among all SPHL defensemen in points (30), and assists (25 - tied). A native of East Grand Forks, MN, Brierley ranked fifth among all defensemen in shots on goal (107).

Nick Latinovich of the Macon Mayhem finished fourth among SPHL goaltenders with 16 wins. The Maple, ON native, who was acquired in a midseason trade with Huntsville, finished third with two shutouts, ranked sixth in save percentage (0.914), and was 10th overall in goals against average (2.97).

The league will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.