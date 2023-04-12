2023 SPHL Playoff Roster Announced
April 12, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls)
PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls finish the regular season in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and will start a run in the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs this week against the seventh seeded Fayetteville Marksmen.
Birmingham begins a best-of-three series on the road Thursday night at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC before returning to Birmingham for Game 2 on Saturday April 15 at the Pelham Civic Complex. A possible Game 3 set for Sunday April 16 at the Pelham Civic Complex.
Birmingham finished the regular season with a 37-16-4 record and finished second in the league with 217 goals scored, outscoring their opponents by 55 goals across the 57-game season.
This marks the second time the Bulls have entered the post season since arriving in the SPHL in 2017. The 2018-19 team reached the President's Cup Finals, falling to in-state rival, the Huntsville Havoc in the Von Braun Center.
Playoff tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster and at the Pelham Civic Complex box office, located at 500 Amphitheater Road in Pelham.
Birmingham Bulls 2023 SPHL President's Cup Playoff Roster
Forwards
Matt Wiesner
Scott Donahue
Stefan Brucato
Carson Rose
Michael Gillespie
Troy MacTavish
Zac Masson
Mike Davis
Jared Bethune
Jake Pappalardo
Jordan Martin
Defensemen
Doug Blaisdell
Davis Ross
Taylor Brierley
Ryan Romeo
Joe Colatarci
Chase Carter
Artur Terchiyev
Goalies
Austin Lotz
Hayden Stewart
Images from this story
(Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls)
