2023 SPHL Playoff Roster Announced

Birmingham Bulls vs. the Evansville Thunderbolts

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls) Birmingham Bulls vs. the Evansville Thunderbolts(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls)

PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls finish the regular season in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and will start a run in the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs this week against the seventh seeded Fayetteville Marksmen.

Birmingham begins a best-of-three series on the road Thursday night at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC before returning to Birmingham for Game 2 on Saturday April 15 at the Pelham Civic Complex. A possible Game 3 set for Sunday April 16 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Birmingham finished the regular season with a 37-16-4 record and finished second in the league with 217 goals scored, outscoring their opponents by 55 goals across the 57-game season.

This marks the second time the Bulls have entered the post season since arriving in the SPHL in 2017. The 2018-19 team reached the President's Cup Finals, falling to in-state rival, the Huntsville Havoc in the Von Braun Center.

Playoff tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster and at the Pelham Civic Complex box office, located at 500 Amphitheater Road in Pelham.

Birmingham Bulls 2023 SPHL President's Cup Playoff Roster

Forwards

Matt Wiesner

Scott Donahue

Stefan Brucato

Carson Rose

Michael Gillespie

Troy MacTavish

Zac Masson

Mike Davis

Jared Bethune

Jake Pappalardo

Jordan Martin

Defensemen

Doug Blaisdell

Davis Ross

Taylor Brierley

Ryan Romeo

Joe Colatarci

Chase Carter

Artur Terchiyev

Goalies

Austin Lotz

Hayden Stewart

Images from this story

