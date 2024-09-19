Rush Sign Seven 2024 Draft Picks

September 19, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release









Saskatchewan Rush first round pick Matt Acchione

(Saskatchewan Rush) Saskatchewan Rush first round pick Matt Acchione(Saskatchewan Rush)

SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Acchione, Jake Naso, Denton Macdonald, Zach Thompson, Reese Barnes, Marcus Needham, and Garrett Brockmeyer to one-year agreements.

All seven were selected in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft. Acchione (LH D) in the first round, Macdonald (LH D) and Barnes (RH D) in the second round, Naso (RH D) in the third round, Needham (RH F) and Thompson (LH F) in the fourth round and Brockmeyer (LH D) in the sixth round.

"We don't mind having a big camp to be honest. It increases the competition and with a green vs white game in November so that will be good to have the numbers and see what the new guys can do against guys who have been in the league for a number of years and our core group," said General Manager Derek Keenan.

Charlie McFadden has been placed on the Draft List as he will attend Fairfield University this fall for his grad year. The Rush will retain his rights, and he will become eligible to sign next year.

Saskatchewan still has 2024 fifth round draft pick Caleb Creasor unsigned.

Training camp opens on November 1st for the Saskatchewan Rush.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.