Bandits Sign Trio of Draft Picks to One-Year Deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Lukas Nielsen and defensemen Vance Adams and Taylor Dooley to one-year contracts, pending league approval.

Buffalo selected Nielsen (6'0", 180 lbs., 12/21/2004) with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft. He was named the 2024 BC Junior A Lacrosse League MVP after leading the league with 50 goals and finishing third with 75 points in 18 games played. In 48 career BC Junior A league games, he notched 134 points (82+52).

Dooley (6'2". 185 lbs., 12/23/2001) spent four seasons playing collegiately for Mercer University, where he compiled 81 points (36+50) and 46 ground balls in 40 career games. He finished fourth on the team with a career-high 28 points (15+13) in 15 games during the 2023 campaign for Mercer. A native of Lindsay, Ontario, Dooley was taken with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft.

Adams (5'10", 190 lbs., 7/16/2003) spent the last four seasons playing for the Akwesasne Thunder in the Ontario Jr. B Lacrosse League. In 56 career games, Adams notched 37 points (9+28) and added four points (1+3) in 26 career playoff games. He was a member of the Thunder's championship team in 2023.

