Jeff Cornwall Fortifies Warriors' Defensive Core and Celebrates Homecoming

September 19, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Warriors added a significant piece to their defensive unit in signing Jeff Cornwall.

Cornwall brings with him veteran leadership, elite athleticism and a championship pedigree to a defensive unit already brimming with talent.

Known for his shutdown capabilities and transition game, Cornwall's return to B.C. not only bolsters the Warriors' defence, but also marks a homecoming.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky wanted to build on to the veteran defensive core and adding the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Cornwall is also keeping with the tough brand of defence the Warriors like to play.

"Jeff is an amazing talent. He was the number one free agent in our minds," said Malawsky. "Jeff is very much at the top of his game. His athleticism is off the charts. Not only is he an elite left-handed shutdown defenceman, but his transition game is also excellent. Jeff has won multiple NLL Championships, and that experience on and off the floor is invaluable to the team and organization. We are very thankful and humbled that Jeff and his family have put their trust in the team and welcome Jeff home to the Vancouver Warriors organization."

The 11-year NLL veteran is a three-time NLL champion with the Edmonton and Saskatchewan Rush in 2015, 2016 and 2018. The 6-foot-3 defender has been to the NLL championship five times throughout his career.

The Coquitlam native knows what it takes to win and becoming a free agent this offseason meant there were other teams interested in what he brings to the table, but being close to home was important in his decision.

"At the end of the day I don't think there's anything better than playing lacrosse in the community that I spent the majority of my career as a player and as a coach trying to build the game," said Cornwall. "I think probably one of the biggest factors of playing at home was that I get to continue my playing career building that as well."

His roots are deep in the lacrosse community in B.C., he grew up playing with and against some of his new teammates and, more recently, he coached Brayden Laity over the last four years with the Port Coquitlam Saints. It's nothing new to him to be facing off against or suiting up with players he's coached in the past, but Laity will be the first player he will play with that he's coached at the Junior A level.

His former Rush teammates - defencemen Brett Mydske, Ryan Dilks and forward Riley Loewen - are excited to have him aboard.

"I've gotten a pretty warm welcome from those guys," he said.

This is just his third team in 11 years in the NLL and he talks about one of the most exciting things with joining a new team is figuring out how he can help and what role he can fit.

Last season with the Calgary Roughnecks, Cornwall had a team-high 18 blocked shots, 23 caused turnovers and picked up 71 loose balls while adding 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) through 18 games.

"I think over the course of my career I've shown myself to be a pretty adaptable player, whether I'm playing more of a high pressure role or support role, I'm capable of doing what's needed to best suit the team and I look forward to getting to know and play with a lot of the defenders there that I haven't had the chance to play with," Cornwall said.

"There's a lot of talented players and I'm looking forward to seeing how our chemistry works and how I can best support them or how they can best support me in being the best player that we can be."

Cornwall's looking forward to putting on that Warriors jersey for the first time and developing that chemistry at Warriors training camp at the end of October.

