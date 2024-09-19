Bandits Ink Cloutier to One-Year Contract

September 19, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Chris Cloutier to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Cloutier (6'0", 227 lbs., 12/4/1995) spent the last five seasons with the Bandits after being acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Wings during the 2018-19 campaign. In 18 games for Buffalo in 2023-24, Cloutier ranked fourth on the team with 30 goals and finished third among all Bandits with 68 points. The second overall pick in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, Cloutier has recorded 250 points (111+139) in 70 career NLL games.

Prior to turning pro, the Kitchener, Ontario native, played four seasons of collegiate lacrosse at the University of North Carolina, recording 149 points (111+38) in 50 games with the team. He led the Tar Heels in scoring in both 2017 and 2018 and won the NCAA National Championship with the team in 2016.

