Philadelphia Wings Players Named to National Team Rosters for 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships

September 19, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Wings are excited to share that three players from the team's active roster have been named to their respective national team rosters for the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships. Wings players will represent two different nations at the 2024 Box Championships, which are set for September 20-29 in Utica, New York. Hosted by Mohawk Valley Garden and Oneida County with support from World Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse, the championships will feature the top box lacrosse players in the world competing for their national teams.

Representing Team USA on the big stage is Wings forward and captain Blaze Riorden alongside Wings forward Joe Resetarits. Both players have represented Team USA in the national Box Championships previously, most recently in 2019 when the team earned bronze.

Outside of the states, Wings forward Mitch Jones will serve as an alternate for Team Canada as they defend the 2019 championship title.

Alongside the men's championship, the historic 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships will feature the first-ever women's box lacrosse world championship. In total, 133 games will be played across the two championships, with 107 matches streaming on WL TV. ESPN platforms will present 26 key games from the dual men's and women's championships in the United States, including the gold medal doubleheader on ESPN2. Two additional games will be live in the U.S. on ESPNU, with 22 streaming on ESPN+. WL TV will also carry the 26 ESPN platform games, including the gold medal doubleheader, for all global markets outside of the U.S. and Canada.

