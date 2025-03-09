The Philadelphia Wings and Albany FireWolves Went Toe-To-Toe
March 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
The Philadelphia Wings and Albany FireWolves went toe-to-toe with one another throughout Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Center, but two runs early and late in the game gave Albany the distance they needed to take a 12-10 win.
After Albany opened the scoring 3:04 into the contest, the Wings took the next three to go up 3-1 late in the first quarter. But Albany then started its 4-0 run that lasted until well into the second quarter, including a goal by Sam Firth with just 3.3 seconds left in the first; after that, nobody scored at all for nearly nine minutes, but it was then Albany that got two goals 21 seconds apart to take a 5-3 lead. Mitch de Snoo scored his first as a Wing to stop that run, but Albany got two more - one right before halftime and one right after - to grow their lead to 7-4.
The Wings could get no closer than one goal after that, although they did manage that twice. Third-quarter tallies from Sam LeClair and Phil Caputo made it 7-6, but that's when Albany started its late run - the FireWolves scored the next three, including the third and fourth of the game for Alex Simmons, to open up their biggest lead of the contest at 10-6.
The Wings scored four of the next five, pulling within a goal when de Snoo bagged his second in the final minute to make it 11-10. It was two empty netters - one earlier by Joe Nardella and the final one by Nick Chaykowsky - that formed the 12-10 score.
Joe Resetarits and Mitch Jones were part of the fourth quarter run and kept their streak alive of scoring in every game this season. Resetarits added five assists for a six-point night, while Jones added four helpers. LeClair and de Snoo had a pair of goals each, while Chris Corbeil also scored in his first game with the Wings. Blaze Riorden and Mike McCannell contributed a goal apiece. Nick Damude went the distance in net, stopping 48 shots.
The Wings will look to stop their five-game slide next Saturday when they host the Colorado Mammoth at 1:00 at Wells Fargo Center.
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 9, 2025
- The Philadelphia Wings and Albany FireWolves Went Toe-To-Toe - Philadelphia Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories
- The Philadelphia Wings and Albany FireWolves Went Toe-To-Toe
- Wings Fall to FireWolves
- Wings Players Lead Harlem Globetrotters to Victory on a One-Day Contract
- Philadelphia Wings to Host "An Emo Evening, Vol. III" with Special Guests the Early November
- Wings acquire several key assets leading up to the trade deadline