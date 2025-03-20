Philadelphia Wings to Host 92.5 XTU Country Night Presented by New Trail Brewing

March 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







WHEN: Friday, March 28 at 7:00PM

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center | 3601 S Broad St.

DETAILS: On Friday, March 28, the Philadelphia Wings are trading their sneakers for boots as they host the first-ever 92.5 XTU Country Night presented by New Trail Brewing. Country fans are invited to dust off their boots and enjoy a special halftime performance by rising star Dillon Carmichael as Wells Fargo Center transforms into an all-night celebration all things country.

o PARTY IN THE PARTY ZONE: There's no better way to kick off the start of spring and country music concert season than at the greatest party in pro sports, the New Trail Brewing Party Zone. Fans in the Party Zone will be at the center of the action when Dillon Carmichael takes the stage at halftime, plus will enjoy turf-side views, tailgate games, and three free drinks (beer/seltzer/soda/water) with every ticket starting at $50.

o STEP OUT IN STYLE: Fans looking to kick the country vibes up a notch can purchase a special ticket package that includes an exclusive Wings Cowboy Hat. The Wings Cowboy Hat package starts at just $36 and includes admission to the game in addition to the hat.

o LINE DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY: Free line dancing beginning at 6:00PM until faceoff in the Broad Street Atrium on the main concourse.

MINI PONY CLUB: Buttercup the Mini Pony will meet and greet fans beginning at 6:00PM through the first half in the 11th Street Atrium on the main concourse.

o BAR SONG: To keep the vibes flowing, cocktails inspired by iconic country songs will be available for purchase at South Food Hall section 107:

"Drink in my Hand" | New Amsterdam vodka with lemonade and blue curacao

"You & Tequila" | Casamigos cocktail & your choice on mixer

All tickets for Country Night, including the special ticket package, are on sale now at wingslax.com.

ABOUT DILLON CARMICHAEL: Chartbreaker and award-winning country artist Dillon Carmichael has solidified his place as one of country music's rising stars. Hailing from Burgin, KY, he has landed on Artist to Watch lists from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, Pandora, and more. Dillon achieved two consecutive Top 25 singles with fan-favorite hits "Son Of A" and "Drinkin' Problems", while his debut radio single, "Dancing Away With My Heart," reached #2 on Country Radio's Most Added chart. His electrifying live performances have taken him from CMA Fest to Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Festival, and in 2024, he joined Cody Johnson and Luke Bryan on their U.S. tours, performing in sold-out arenas across the country. He has also toured with country legends Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins, The Cadillac Three, and A Thousand Horses, further cementing his reputation as a must-see performer.

